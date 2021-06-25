ajc logo
X

Women accused of stealing $100,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart

Caption
Arkansas Walmart testing self-checkout only

National & World News
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Two Arizona women are in custody after allegedly stealing more than $100,000 in merchandise from several Walmart stores by making it appear they had already paid for items through an app on their mobile phones.

Mary Garcia, 47, and Melinda Rodriguez, 38, were arrested June 17 and charged with multiple counts of organized retail theft, according to reports citing the Mesa Police Department.

Explore Police dispatcher fired, arrested after $1.2 million deposited to account by mistake

The pair allegedly carried out the scheme in several Western states, including Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado and Texas, before they were eventually caught.

An investigation began in March when a loss prevention team noticed a “series of suspicious transactions” involving the store’s touch-free payment app called Walmart Pay.

The app, which the retail giant introduced in 2016, allows shoppers to pay for items using their phones instead of cash and debit cards.

In the self-checkout lane, shoppers are supposed to scan the items and then hold their phones over a QR code that displays on the register.

From there, a chime would indicate the purchase is confirmed, and there’s no need to wait for a receipt.

“The problem was once they reached the checkout, payment was bypassed, and they simply walked out with the unpaid merchandise,” the Mesa Police Department alleged. “By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items.”

In Maricopa County, Garcia is accused of walking out of Walmart stores with approximately $72,000 in stolen items, while Rodriguez had allegedly used the same method to steal approximately $34,000 in goods, according to FOX 10 News in Phoenix.

“Thanks to the strong partnership between Walmart and the Mesa Police Department, thefts like this are not overlooked. Thefts of this type can cause retailers to raise prices to compensate for loss. By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer,” the department said.

In Other News
1
Death toll in Florida collapse rises to 4; 159 still missing
2
1st fatality in collapsed Miami-area condo identified | 159 still...
3
Justice Department suing Georgia over state's new voting law
4
AP source: Mavs pick title-winning guard Kidd after Carlisle
5
On border tour, Harris cites 'progress' in 'tough' situation
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top