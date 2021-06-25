Women accused of stealing $100,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart

In the self-checkout lane, shoppers are supposed to scan the items and then hold their phones over a QR code that displays on the register.

From there, a chime would indicate the purchase is confirmed, and there’s no need to wait for a receipt.

“The problem was once they reached the checkout, payment was bypassed, and they simply walked out with the unpaid merchandise,” the Mesa Police Department alleged. “By using the app, the suspect gave the appearance that they were paying for the items.”

In Maricopa County, Garcia is accused of walking out of Walmart stores with approximately $72,000 in stolen items, while Rodriguez had allegedly used the same method to steal approximately $34,000 in goods, according to FOX 10 News in Phoenix.

“Thanks to the strong partnership between Walmart and the Mesa Police Department, thefts like this are not overlooked. Thefts of this type can cause retailers to raise prices to compensate for loss. By arresting thieves who steal large amounts of merchandise, prices are kept at bay for the everyday honest consumer,” the department said.