Woman sought in armed robbery at Atlanta dollar store, police say

Police are trying to track down this woman, who they say robbed a southeast Atlanta Dollar General store early last week.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman they say robbed a southeast Atlanta dollar store early last week.

Authorities released photos Thursday of the woman appearing to stuff several dollars into a black backpack at a Dollar General store at 1241 Moreland Avenue on Aug. 2. The store is located in a shopping plaza, with a Piggly Wiggly next door.

The woman confronted an employee with a handgun shortly after 7 p.m. before heading to a cash register and taking an “undetermined amount of money,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. After taking the money, the woman sped off in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green-and-yellow paper tag.

After taking the cash, the woman sped away in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis, police said.
Credit: Atlanta Police Department

At the time of the robbery, the woman was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, black slippers and a black mask.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity should contact 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

