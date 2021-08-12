Woman sought in armed robbery at Atlanta dollar store, police say

Authorities released photos Thursday of the woman appearing to stuff several dollars into a black backpack at a Dollar General store at 1241 Moreland Avenue on Aug. 2. The store is located in a shopping plaza, with a Piggly Wiggly next door.

The woman confronted an employee with a handgun shortly after 7 p.m. before heading to a cash register and taking an “undetermined amount of money,” Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery said. After taking the money, the woman sped off in a dark gray Hyundai Genesis with a green-and-yellow paper tag.