Woman posing as plastic surgeon arrested after bad nose surgery

Alcalira Jimenez De Rodriguez, 56, was one of the practitioners at Millennium Anti-Aging and Surgery Center at 1450 NW 87th Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Doral Police Department. She was in the middle of performing another procedure on a different patient on Thursday when detectives got to the office and arrested her, mid-surgery, police said.

According to the police report, on Feb. 15, 2020, one of her former patients went to Jimenez De Rodriguez to get rhinoplasty surgery. But over the next few months, the patient said he saw that his nose was not healing correctly, and he met with the doctor again on May 30, 2020, to repeat the surgery.