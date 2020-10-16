Woman killed in Gwinnett townhome fire

A woman was killed Thursday evening when a fire broke out inside a Lilburn townhome, Gwinnett County officials said.
Crews responded to the 700 block of Willowgate Circle about 8:20 p.m. when a neighbor reported smoke and flames coming from the second floor of a unit inside a triplex, fire Capt. Tommy Rutledge said.
Firefighters entered the home and discovered the body of a woman in her 60s inside an upstairs bedroom. She was the only person inside the home at the time, and no other injuries were reported.
Authorities said the blaze was contained to the bedroom where the woman’s body was found. The townhome unit sustained extensive smoke and water damage, fire officials said.
Credit: Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services
The cause of the fire remains under investigation and the name of the woman killed has not been released.
“This tragic fire is a reminder of the importance of incorporating home fire safety practices,” Rutledge said in a news release. “Firefighters encourage residents to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home and in each of the bedrooms. Develop a home fire escape plan and practice fire drills regularly.”
