Woman contracts typhus after disposing of dead rat found in her yard

Holzmann shared her story and diagnosis on the NextDoor app, and as it turns out, she wasn’t alone — other neighbors in her area had also contracted typhus.

“Two blocks over, [a neighbor] says her grandfather got it around the same time I did and [it was] also, same thing: disposing of a dead rat on their property,” Holzmann said.

It’s unclear how many others in Holzmann’s neighborhood have contracted the disease or how it has spread.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website, while some rare cases of typhus can be persistent, the disease can be easily treated with a round of antibiotics, if caught early.

Holzmann said she’s sharing her story in hopes that she can warn others about the dangers of handling and disposing dead wildlife.

“If you see something in your yard, call someone who can dispose of it safely and don’t try to do it yourself,” she said.