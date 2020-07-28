Within hours, 2 Hall County residents were killed in separate car crashes

Between Sunday night and Monday morning, two Hall County residents died in separate single-vehicle crashes, authorities said.
The first incident took place about 11 p.m. Sunday along Highway. 441 Bypass near Simmons Road in Banks County, the Georgia State Patrol said in a news release. Courtney Mae Flanagan, 21, of Lula, lost control of her 2004 Toyota Carolla while driving along a curve, causing her car to go off the road and hit a utility pole, troopers said.
Flanagan was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, GSP said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
“While there will be no charges, the investigation continues as to whether or not impairment was a factor in the crash,” GSP’s release said.
About eight hours later, troopers were requested to assist the White County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal crash that killed Jake Chambers, 36, of Gainesville.
Chambers was driving his 2000 Ford Mustang west on Skitts Mountain Road when he lost control along a curve in the road near Mason Drive, GSP said. The vehicle’s front end struck a ditch, causing the car to overturn as it tumbled down an embankment.
Chambers was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, GSP said. There will also be no charges related to the incident.
