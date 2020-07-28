Within hours, 2 Hall County residents were killed in separate car crashes

About eight hours later, troopers were requested to assist the White County Sheriff’s Office with a fatal crash that killed Jake Chambers, 36, of Gainesville.

Chambers was driving his 2000 Ford Mustang west on Skitts Mountain Road when he lost control along a curve in the road near Mason Drive, GSP said. The vehicle’s front end struck a ditch, causing the car to overturn as it tumbled down an embankment.

Chambers was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, GSP said. There will also be no charges related to the incident.

In other news: