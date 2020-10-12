Wife of Pa. lieutenant governor called racist slur at grocery store

“She said, ‘There’s that n-word that Fetterman married. You don’t belong here. No one wants you here. You don’t belong here,’ ” Fetterman told The Washington Post. “The fact that she was so comfortable and bold to just do it to my face with an audience ... that was really scary.”

“It was a really long time of really living in the shadows and being really scared of every knock at the door,” she said of her time as an undocumented immigrant. “To then being at a place where I’m so grateful that I can vote and that I get called for jury duty and I can finally belong to this country that I love so much — to then having these moments where I completely feel unwelcome all over again and scared.”

On Twitter, Fetterman, whose husband was elected in 2018, said the incident illustrates the division in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation.

“This behavior and this hatred is taught. If you know her, if she is your neighbor or relative, please, please teach her love instead,” she wrote.

Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey tweeted his support for Fetterman, writing on Sunday evening that, “It’s on us to teach our children kindness, acceptance and inclusion, and condemn hate whenever and wherever we see it.”