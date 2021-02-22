Wife of drug lord ‘El Chapo’ arrested on trafficking charges

Federal authorities arrested the wife of imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman on Monday at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who holds dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States, has been charged with conspiracy to import and distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. She also faces charges of twice helping Guzman pull off at least one harrowing escape from prison in 2015.
She is expected to appear in federal court in Washington on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.
Guzman, who is serving a life sentence after being convicted of drug trafficking in 2019, was a notorious escape artist who used tunnels and other daring feats to outwit authorities for years.
Prosecutors allege Aispuro assisted one of his successful escapes in 2015. In that case, Guzman made a clean getaway from Altiplano prison after Aispuro paid $2 million to a Mexican official, according to reports.
She also “engaged in planning yet another prison escape” before Guzman was extradited to the U.S. in January 2017, the Justice Department said.
Guzman’s Sinaloa cartel was responsible for smuggling mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States during his 25-year reign, prosecutors said in recent court papers. They also said his “army” was under orders to kidnap, torture and murder anyone who got in his way.
