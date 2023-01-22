BreakingNews
AJC EXCLUSIVE: Strip club visit raises questions about fatal UGA crash
ajc logo
X

Why we’re writing this story

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Managing Editor Leroy Chapman Jr. answers the question “Why we’re writing this story” about the Jan. 22, 2023, publication of “Strip club visit raises questions about fatal UGA crash.”

WE ARE PURSUING THE FACTS. Here is what we know so far. On Sunday, Jan. 15, our state woke to tragic news: Four young people — two University of Georgia athletic department employees and two football players — were in a deadly, single-vehicle accident. Two died and two were injured.

We soon learned that the rented SUV carrying the four was driven that morning by 24-year-old university employee Chandler LeCroy, who died from her injuries. Devin Willock, a 20-year-old sophomore offensive lineman, was a passenger who died at the scene.

WE ARE ASKING ACCOUNTABILITY QUESTIONS. LeCroy was driving a rental car. The university rents such vehicles to drive recruits on campus visits. Police say speed contributed to the accident. Why the four occupants of the SUV wound up together that night is important to understand. Those facts will determine who is ultimately accountable and what role the university’s decisions and policies might have played. The university is responsible for ensuring the safety and well-being of student athletes.

HOW WE GOT THIS STORY. In seeking to shed light on what happened prior to the accident, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed people who encountered some of the four involved in the accident that night. The AJC also obtained public records and street camera surveillance video and found social media posts that allow us to construct a timeline.

THE AJC WILL STICK WITH THE STORY. We are steadfastly committed to providing clarity. We will continue seeking information from UGA administrators and athletic department leaders. We are also following the law enforcement investigation.

About the Author

Follow Leroy Chapman on twitter

Leroy Chapman Jr. is in charge of reporting teams that oversee metro Atlanta's daily news coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Violence over police training center tests Georgia’s political leaders 50m ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests
16h ago

Man, 13-year-old killed in separate shootings across Atlanta
36m ago

Credit: APPLE TV+/AMAZON/NETFLIX

TV best bets with Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah...
3h ago

Credit: APPLE TV+/AMAZON/NETFLIX

TV best bets with Eddie Murphy, Jennifer Lopez, Harrison Ford, Natasha Lyonne, Sarah...
3h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
23h ago
The Latest

Strip club visit raises questions about fatal UGA crash
24m ago
WATCH LIVE: Vice President Harris marks 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade decision
3h ago
Multiple residents displaced after blaze at South Fulton apartment complex
Featured

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Gunman kills 10 near Lunar New Year festival in California
1h ago
Atlanta police training site protest draws national attention
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Trump grand jury's work Is done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top