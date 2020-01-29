Who is Doug Collins?

A native of Gainesville, Georgia, Collins was elected to represent the 9th District in 2012. Collins’ father was a Georgia state trooper, and his mother provided care to local senior citizens.

After graduating from North Hall High School, Collins earned a degree in political science and criminal justice from the University of North Georgia, and then interned in the U.S. House of Representatives.

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins is preparing to challenge Sen. Kelly Loeffler. It presents a tense situation that will force state Republicans to draw battle lines within their own party at a precarious political moment.

Collins then earned a master’s degree in divinity from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. In 2006, he was elected to the state House and soon became the governor’s floor leader.

As a U.S. Air Force Reserve chaplain, Collins was deployed to Iraq in 2008-09 and holds the rank of lieutenant colonel.

As one of the fiercest critics of the House's impeachment hearings, Collins gained Trump's attention as the battle over who would replace Isakson developed.

Kelly Loeffler is Georgia's newest U.S. senator. She was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp to fill out the retiring Johnny Isakson's senate term. Loeffler is CEO of the financial services firm Bakkt and co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. Born in Bloomington, Ill., Loeffler grew up on the family farm, where she worked in the soybean fields. In high school, she competed in cross country, track and basketball. Loeffler has degrees from the University of Illinois and DePaul University. She used to work for Inte

Kemp’s office was flooded with candidates after Isakson announced his retirement.

One of those was Collins, who actively sought the seat. During a late 2019 trip to Atlanta, Trump personally asked Kemp to appoint Collins to fill out Isakson's unexpired term.

Kemp, however, chose Loeffler, a wealthy business executive.

Loeffler's appointment drew the ire of some conservatives and Republicans, including Fox News commentator Sean Hannity.

Collins is certain to continue leading Trump’s defense in Congress.

“It’s easy to argue when you have truth on your side,” Collins told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently. “Whether that shows me as a defender of the president, which it is, or whether that shows me and our Republican conference is tired of the attacks from the Democrats on a duly-elected president for what is no reason for impeachment, then so be it.”