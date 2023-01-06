X
WATCH LIVE: Harris in Atlanta to reinforce Biden’s ‘finish the job’ message after State of the Union address

A day after President Joe Biden challenged Republicans to help “finish the job” during turbulent times, Vice President Kamala Harris is in Atlanta to participate in a moderated conversation to uplift the Administration’s investments and actions to combat the climate crisis and road ahead.

