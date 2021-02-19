Walt Disney World reveals plans for 50th anniversary celebration

“If ever the world needed some pixie dust and a little extra magic from our cast, that time is now — and we hope you join us in the excitement,” said Jeff Vahle, president of Walt Disney World Resort in an email to community leaders.

Disney officials unveiled the first details on how Disney World will celebrate its milestone anniversary. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File) Credit: Joe Burbank Credit: Joe Burbank

Disney World has high hopes the 50th anniversary celebration provides Disney fans enough reason to return to the theme park resort during a time when vaccines will be more widely distributed.

For starters, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other costumed characters will get sparkling clothes that include iridescent fabric and embroidery with renderings of the Cinderella Castle. The resorts’ iconic structures — the castle at Magic Kingdom, Spaceship Earth at Epcot, the Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom — will glow with special lighting during the celebration. The Cinderella Castle also will be made over with gold bunting and other golden embellishments.

“It is going to be the world’s most magical celebration,” said Dana Carlson, an associate broadcast producer for Disney Live Entertainment.