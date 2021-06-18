ajc logo
Vigil for slain Holly Springs police officer scheduled for Friday night

Officer Joe Burson was killed Wednesday evening after being dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop, according to the GBI.
Credit: Holly Springs Police Department

News | 35 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cherokee County residents will hold a candlelight vigil Friday evening for a young Holly Springs police officer killed during a traffic stop.

The community is reeling after Joe Burson, 25, died Wednesday night when he was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle on Hickory Road. Burson, who had been with the department about a year and a half, is survived by his wife, Holly Springs police Chief Tommy Keheley said.

Friday’s hourlong vigil, organized by the Friends of Holly Springs Police Foundation, begins at 8 p.m. at Barrett Park, not far from where the officer was killed. A large turnout is expected, and nearly 350 people said they planned to attend as of Friday afternoon.

At a news conference Thursday, Keheley called Burson a “model officer.”

“If you had the ability to clone police officers, you would have wanted your officer to be Joe Burson,” the chief told reporters. “He will be greatly missed.”

Burson was killed shortly after 11 p.m. after he and another officer stopped 29-year-old Ansy Dolce for speeding, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. Burson was dragged down Hickory Road during the stop, but managed to fire shots at the suspect.

Amber Miller lays flowers at the Holly Springs Police Department building the morning after Officer Joe Burson was killed.
Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Officers rendered aid to both men at the scene, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Burson was pronounced dead at WellStar Kennestone Hospital and Dolce was pronounced dead at Wellstar North Fulton, officials said. The incident remains under investigation by the GBI.

The slain officer’s vigil will be held at 120 Park Lane in Holly Springs. Parking is available at nearby Holly Springs Elementary.

