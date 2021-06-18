Vigil for slain Holly Springs police officer scheduled for Friday night

“If you had the ability to clone police officers, you would have wanted your officer to be Joe Burson,” the chief told reporters. “He will be greatly missed.”

Burson was killed shortly after 11 p.m. after he and another officer stopped 29-year-old Ansy Dolce for speeding, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. Burson was dragged down Hickory Road during the stop, but managed to fire shots at the suspect.

Amber Miller lays flowers at the Holly Springs Police Department building the morning after Officer Joe Burson was killed. Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM Credit: JOHN SPINK / JSPINK@AJC.COM

Officers rendered aid to both men at the scene, but those efforts were unsuccessful. Burson was pronounced dead at WellStar Kennestone Hospital and Dolce was pronounced dead at Wellstar North Fulton, officials said. The incident remains under investigation by the GBI.

The slain officer’s vigil will be held at 120 Park Lane in Holly Springs. Parking is available at nearby Holly Springs Elementary.

