Monica Pearson talks to the party planner for Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey

Atlanta event planner Tony Conway shares how he went from football to flowers.

Credit: AJC Staff

Atlanta event planner Tony Conway tells Monica Pearson how he got the job planning parties for Tyler Perry and Oprah Winfrey.
By Keri Janton – For the AJC
0 minutes ago

It’s no secret that Tony Conway knows how to throw a party. From Atlanta’s largest corporations, like Delta and Coca-Cola, to famous favorites like Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry, Conway’s company, Legendary Events, is in fact becoming legendary. The Southern host joins “The Monica Pearson Show” to share how he went from football to flowers and never looked back.

Conway grew up in Houston, Texas, and played right tackle in high school. His mom, who owned a salon inside a hotel, helped him book his first summer job at the same hotel, thus igniting his desire to plunge into the event business.

Conway now runs two Atlanta-based special event venues, The Estate and Flourish, and has published a book of photography from his events (the foreword written by none other than Perry).

Atlanta event planner Tony Conway is this week's guest on "The Monica Pearson Show."

Credit: AJC Staff

Credit: AJC Staff

How did he learn to create a theme for an event and polish every detail? “Well, vodka helps,” he said.

Conway explains what it means to have the diplomacy of an ambassador, skills of a clairvoyant and listening skills of a therapist with his clients, and sums up why he treats everyone the same.

“My grandmother always said, ‘we all use the same toilet tissue’.”

About the Author

Keri Janton
