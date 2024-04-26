Video: Protesters supporting Palestinians clash with police at Emory University

This video was produced on Thursday.Credit: AJCEditors' PicksCredit: arvin.temkar@ajc.comOpposing groups gather at Emory in Atlanta hours after protests lead to arrestsCredit: Chauncey Alcorn/Capital BPlanned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters1h agoCredit: Tyson A. Horne Funeral for hip-hop pioneer Rico Wade today in AtlantaBusy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 monthsBusy bridge on North Druid Hills Road closing tonight for 3 monthsCredit: JOHN SPINK / AJCEarly voting set to begin for competitive primary races across GeorgiaThe LatestPlanned Biden visit to Morehouse angers Black student Gaza supporters6m agoEmory president defends response to protests over Israel-Hamas war12m agoEmory professor granted $50 bond after arrest on campus20m agoFeaturedCredit: Miguel MartinezHe’s back: Braves reinstate Ozzie Albies from injured list What they said: Why Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr.Rico Wade was the subject of a 2023 AJC hip-hop film. Here’s what he said