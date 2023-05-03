Vehicle stolen by alleged Midtown shooter found in Cobb, cops say

The vehicle in which the man suspected in Wednesday’s shootings fled Midtown Atlanta was found in Cobb County, police said.
The manhunt for 24-year-old Deion Patterson shifted to Cobb around 2 p.m., nearly three hours after gunshots were fired in Midtown, Cobb police spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk said. The vehicle Patterson is accused of stealing after the shooting was located inside a parking garage along Heritage Court near The Battery Atlanta.
“We did get information that the shooter may have come to Cobb County, so we began to actually check our flock cameras,” Delk said. “We went back and did discover that the vehicle had entered Cobb County.”
The cameras revealed that the suspect was in the area around 12:30 p.m., Delk said. But Cobb police only found out around 2:30 p.m. that Patterson entered the county.
There have been no eyewitness confirmations that Patterson remains in the area, but Delk said they believe he may still be in Cobb.
