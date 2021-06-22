Vaccines still available in Cobb after Jim Miller Park site closes

Cobb County residents can no longer get COVID-19 vaccinations at the Jim R. Miller Park & Event Center in Marietta.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health offered COVID-19 vaccinations and tests at the fairground along Callaway Road for 16 months, but closed the site Friday.
The outdoor arena at Jim Miller Park served as a mass COVID-19 testing location beginning last year. In January, it transitioned into a drive-thru site for vaccines.
Now the vaccinations move to health department locations in Acworth, Smyrna and Marietta. Residents 12 and up can still sign up to get free Pfizer shots at Marietta Public Health Center, 1650 County Services Parkway; the Smyrna Public Health Center, 3001 South Cobb Drive; and the Acworth-Kennesaw Public Health Center, 3810 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw.
In Douglasville, vaccinations move on June 30 from the Arbor Place Mall to the Douglasville health department at 6770 Selman Drive.
Cobb & Douglas Public Health is also partnering with the CORE organization to offer Pfizer vaccinations on certain dates in Kennesaw, Austell and Marietta.
Additionally, walk-up vaccines are available at the following outreach events:
Ford Center Reception Hall, Providing Moderna shots from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.
Austell Community Center, Providing Pfizer shots from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd. in Austell.
Tim E. Lee Senior Center, Providing Johnson & Johnson shots from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.
For more information, visit Cobb & Douglas Public Health: https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/.