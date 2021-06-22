Vaccines still available in Cobb after Jim Miller Park site closes

In Douglasville, vaccinations move on June 30 from the Arbor Place Mall to the Douglasville health department at 6770 Selman Drive.

Cobb & Douglas Public Health is also partnering with the CORE organization to offer Pfizer vaccinations on certain dates in Kennesaw, Austell and Marietta.

Additionally, walk-up vaccines are available at the following outreach events:

Ford Center Reception Hall, Providing Moderna shots from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs.

Austell Community Center, Providing Pfizer shots from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd. in Austell.

Tim E. Lee Senior Center, Providing Johnson & Johnson shots from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29 at 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta.

For more information, visit Cobb & Douglas Public Health: https://www.cobbanddouglaspublichealth.com/.