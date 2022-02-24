Vaccine event Saturday in south Gwinnett includes $100 gift cards

Gwinnett County Commissioner Jasper Watkins III and community organizations will host the Healthy, Vibrant and Vaxxed walk-in vaccine clinic Saturday near Snellville.
People ages 5 and up who get vaccinated could earn a $100 gift card. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a county news release.
The clinic will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville. Appointments will not be taken.
Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available.
The event honors Black History Month, according to the county. Partners include the Greater Eastside Gwinnett Chamber, Gwinnett CARES, Gwinnett County Health Department, Gwinnett County NAACP, Rho Kappa Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and the United Ebony Society of Gwinnett.
About the Author