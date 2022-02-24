Vaccine event Saturday in south Gwinnett includes $100 gift cards

People ages 5 and up who get vaccinated could earn a $100 gift card. They will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, according to a county news release.

The clinic will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville. Appointments will not be taken.