U.S. Supreme Court denies LSU appeal in Roswell student’s hazing death

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans ruled that because LSU accepts federal funding under Title IX, it waives immunity from lawsuits claiming sexual discrimination.

Steve and Rae Ann Gruver testified in favor of an anti-hazing bill in the Louisiana House Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Their son Max was a victim of hazing at Louisiana State University. He died Sept. 14, 2017. His photo sits on the table.

LSU will now “finally have to defend the case on the merits,” the Gruvers’ attorney, Jonathon Fazzola, told The Associated Press. He said he’s confident that compelling the university to present testimony and evidence in the discovery phase “will further show the reason why LSU has fought so hard to avoid doing that.”

LSU attorney David Bienvenu Jr. declined to comment, according to The AP.

Max Gruver was a 2017 graduate of Blessed Trinity High School and planned to study journalism at LSU. He loved sports and helped coach younger children, including his sister’s basketball team, according to his family.

“Max was very lovable. He cared a lot about people,” Eugene Gruver, Max’s grandfather, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in the days after his death. “He was bright, he was intelligent. He was so talented. He knew all about sports.”

The family later founded The Max Gruver Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to ending hazing on college campuses. His parents said a journal entry found shortly after his death inspired the foundation.

Matthew Naquin, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, was convicted in July 2019 of negligent homicide in Gruver’s death. Naquin was later sentenced to five years in prison, but a judge suspended all but 2½ years of the term. He began serving his sentence in January.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.