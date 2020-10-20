U.S. prepares to execute first woman in nearly 70 years

Since then, only 16 women have been executed out of 1,526 capital punishment cases, according to The Washington Post, which cited the D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center.

About the crime

The victim, 23-year-old pet breeder Bobbie Jo Stinnett, met Montgomery at a dog show in 2004, according to court records cited by the Post.

After the meeting, Montgomery, then 36, began following the woman’s business website, where Stinnett announced in the spring that she had become pregnant.

It was during this time that Montgomery began claiming that she, too, was pregnant despite a sterilization procedure she had undergone more than 10 years earlier, the Post reported.

Police investigators search outside the home of Lisa and Kevin Montgomery in Melvern, Kansas, on Dec. 17, 2004. Lisa M. Montgomery was convicted in the kidnapping of an 8-month-old fetus and the killing of the mother, Bobbie Jo Stinnett. (Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star/TNS) Credit: TNS Credit: TNS

From there, Montgomery laid in wait until December, at which time she contacted Stinnett using an alias and expressed interest in buying one of the woman’s puppies.

After Stinnett agreed to meet the next day, Montgomery armed herself with a kitchen knife and a cord then drove from her home in eastern Kansas to Stinnett’s residence in northwestern Missouri.

There, she strangled Stinnett to death with the ligature, cut the child from her abdomen and fled the scene with the baby, court records state according to the Post.

Baby survived

Montgomery initially lied that the baby was hers before ultimately confessing to the crime.

The baby, Victoria Jo Stinnett, survived the brutal attack and was eventually returned to her father.

Montgomery’s appeal was summarily rejected along with requests to have her court records sealed.

The woman’s public defender argued the death penalty wasn’t the appropriate penalty because Montgomery suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder at the time of the crime.

“Lisa Montgomery has long accepted full responsibility for her crime, and she will never leave prison,” Kelley Henry said Sunday in a statement. “But her severe mental illness and the devastating impacts of her childhood trauma make executing her a profound injustice.”

Last time a woman executed

The last time the federal government executed a woman was in December 1953, when Bonnie Heady was put to death in the gas chamber for the kidnap-slaying of the 6-year-old son of a wealthy car salesman in Kansas City, Missouri.

Earlier that same year, Ethel Rosenberg and her husband, Julius Rosenberg, were executed in the electric chair at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York for conspiring to give U.S. secrets to the Soviet Union.

While Montgomery is the only woman on federal death row, 52 other women are on state-level death rows, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, the Post reported. Nearly half are in California.

The Justice Department has scheduled another federal execution two days after Montgomery’s — Brandon Bernard, who was convicted in the slaying of two youth ministers in 1999, will be put to death Dec. 10.