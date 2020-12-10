U.S. attorney for Middle Georgia to step down Friday

The top prosecutor for the U.S. District Court in Middle Georgia has announced that he will step down from his post at the end of the week, according to reports.
U.S. Attorney Charles E. “Charlie” Peeler, who was appointed in 2017 by President Donald Trump, issued a statement Wednesday saying he would officially resign Friday.
“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have worked with the talented men and women in the United States Attorney’s Office and our brave and dedicated federal, state and local law enforcement to protect our citizens,” Peeler wrote.
Before his three-year tenure as U.S. attorney, Peeler was the founding partner of an Albany law firm, The Associated Press reported.
The 47-year-old said he now plans to return to private practice with a firm in Atlanta.
While in office, Peeler oversaw federal cases in 70 of Georgia’s 159 counties, and he was praised by Gov. Brian Kemp for cracking down on gang violence and human trafficking in the state during his term, the AP reported.