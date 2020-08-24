University of South Carolina considers removing Strom Thurmond’s name

Not long after his death, a mixed-race woman whose mother was the Black maid to the Thurmonds came forward to say she was Thurmond's daughter. Though Thurmond never publicly recognized Essie Mae Washington-Williams as his daughter, his family ultimately acknowledged her claim.

Thurmond was well known into his latter years for his daily exercise regimen — sometimes conducted in his congressional offices — and he donated $10,000 toward construction of the $38.6 million fitness center, with most of the remaining cost funded by student fees. Opened in 2003, it is simply called “the Strom” by students on the Columbia campus.

A multitude of buildings and roadways throughout South Carolina also bear Thurmond’s name, and a prominent statue of him is on the Statehouse grounds.