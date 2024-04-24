United Methodist General Conference in Charlotte faces “historic” choices

The 11-day conference will draw as many as 7,500 people from around the world, of whom 862 are voting delegates.

According to the UMC, 56% of the delegates are from the United States and 32% are from Africa. The rest are from Europe and the Philippines.

The conference will consider petitions that could reshape the structure of the denomination through regionalization, remove controversial language around the issue of human sexuality, revise its social principals to guide how it responds to the world’s most pressing issues, the denomination’s budget and even address how many bishops are in the denomination.

There are serious issues to be debated and discussed and there will also be prayer, sermons and 18 worship services.

In all, more than 1,000 legislative petitions will be heard by delegates that include clergy and laypersons.

“Everything we’ve been fighting about is all coming to a head at this particular General Conference,” said Dease, who was installed in 2023 as bishop of the North Georgia Conference, which covers the area north of Macon.

“Every 50 years there’s a shift ... "

“Every 50 years there’s a shift, and when you go back and look at where the shift has occurred, it’s always around some pressing issue and it’s always been around inclusion,” said Dease. “Are we going to include Blacks? Are we going to include women? And, now, here we are, are we going to include LGBTQIA? Every 50 years there’s something that shifts the Church. Something that causes breakaways, that causes separation, that causes schisms and that causes conflicts.”

Rader, the retied bishop who lives in Evanston, has attended General Conferences since 1976, her first time as a seminary student.

She and her husband felt it was important to be in Charlotte.

“I have a lot of hope that this conference can cease the extraordinary amount of time that we have been spending in the last 50 years on so many of these issues,” she said. “It’s kind of middle time where we can decide are we going to move forward into a new way of witnessing and living together or are we going to be stuck?”

The time has come where United Methodists, she said, can move themselves where God would “have us go into the future.

The decisions made at this legislative meeting, which was postponed from 2020 because of COVID, will reverberate throughout the Protestant denomination including in hundreds of congregations in Georgia. The denomination has an estimated 10 million members globally, according to the UMC website.

“This is going to be a historic General Conference,” said the Rev. Brett M. Opalinski, assistant dean of Methodist Studies at the Emory University’s Candler School of Theology and a delegate to the conference. “I tell my students that they will be teaching about the conference for years to come. This is going to go down in United Methodist history.”

It’s been a difficult season for United Methodists with hundreds of congregations leaving the fold,

“There’s been a lot of sadness and grief, but I think this is an opportunity for a new beginning and to live faithfully into this modern age,” said Opalinski. “I do think that if the language doesn’t change we will have to think about the impact on many young people who are discerning a call into ordained ministry and even through discernment whether to live out their faith in the United Methodist Church.”

The Book of Discipline

The Book of Discipline outlines the doctrine, administration, organizational work and procedures of the UMC.

During each General Conference, the Book of Discipline undergoes some revisions.

Currently the Book of Discipline considers homosexuality to be incompatible with Christian teaching. It prohibits clergy from performing same sex marriages or union ceremonies and doesn’t allow United “self-avowed practicing“ members of the LGBTQ community to be ordained or consecrated as a bishop.

According to the UMC website, there appears to be " growing energy” in the U.S. portion of the denomination to reverse these policies, although many African nations are very conservative on the issue.

It’s been a divisive issue for decades that has created a wide schism in the Protestant denomination.

A recent study by the Lewis Center for Church Leadership at Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. found that between 2019 and Dec. 31, 2023, the United Methodist Church lost a quarter of its total churches in the United States.

“Leading the way were churches in the South — the same area of the country that tends to be the most politically conservative and Republican-leaning,” according to a release about the Lewis study. “A whopping 71% of all disaffiliating churches came from the Southeast and South-Central regions, called jurisdictions.”

Some moderate and progressive churches have left over the years, but the vast majority of those that have left in recent years have been the more conservative churches.

Conservatives, some of whom call themselves traditionalists, have cited a number of reason beyond human sexuality including fears the denomination was becoming too progressive and would interpret Scripture differently.

Some have become independent, others have joined other Methodist denominations, including the more conservative Global Methodist Church.

Since 2022, more than 330 churches have left the UMC’s North Georgia Conference, which covers the state north of Macon. That represents about 38% of the conference’s churches and 27% of its members.

Today, the conference has about 440 churches remaining — but nearly a dozen new congregations are forming.

The smaller South Georgia Conference of the UMC has lost about half of the congregations since 2020, according to spokeswoman Kelly Roberson.

The South Georgia Conference, which includes the area of the southern part of the state currently has 274 congregations, which includes established churches, missional congregations, and new church starts.

Although much of the focus in on human sexuality, there are other issues that are being closely watched.

A major proposal concerns regionalization.

The proposal is to address what many United Methodists consider problematic and limiting effectiveness, according to the UMC website. It would give the church in the U.S. and and those in Asia, Africa and Europe equal standing in decision making and empower each region to act faster and more efficiently without waiting for the General Conference.

Under the plan, there will be four regional conferences — Africa, Europe, Philippines and the United States - with each having the same power and duties to pass legislation in their respective regions, according to the UMC.

“This will allow for the United Methodist Church, as a whole, to be less U.S-centric and give greater voice and latitude given for each region to decide logistical aspects of ministry in a way that makes sense for that context,” said Emory’s Opalinski.

The Rev. Michael D. Stinson, lead pastor of East Point First Mallalieu United Methodist Church and retired ob-gyn physician, will attend the General Conference but he’s not a voting delegate.

“I’m not for regionalization because I think that makes us into five different churches under the United Methodist banner with everyone doing things different,” he said. “I think it will end up separating the church even more.”

“I believe churches on the West Coast will find a way to make homosexuality a regional issue,” said Stinson, a lifetime Methodist, whose grandfather was a district superintendent in Georgia.

He’s also watching closely any proposals that would affect the denomination’s stance on same-sex marriage. “I believe in the Bible,” he said. “I have no problem with same sex unions, but the Bible says it’s not a marriage. The Bible dictates that marriage is between a male and female. On gay clergy, I go back and forth. Clergy are held at a high standard. If you are held to a higher standard you need to work on issues you have that are in conflict with the Bible.”

The Rev. Edward J. Landrum, pastor of Moore’s Chapel UMC and president of the Carrollton Ministerial Coalition, said his 93-member congregation never planned to leave the denomination.

United Methodists have “been going around the mulberry bush for too long,” he said. “We should be a denomination that’s welcoming to everyone. It’s one thing to say ‘judge not, lest you be judged,’ then you judge people.”

He thinks the denomination should let individual pastors decide whether or not they want to perform same sex marriages. “That takes all the foolishness out.”

With all the disaffiliations, people thought it would break the bank of the United Methodist Church, Landrum said.

“I think it might make it stronger.”