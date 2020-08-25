Union City woman arrested, accused of setting mobile home on fire in Fayette

Johnya J. Vanderhost, 32, was arrested soon after authorities obtained the warrant for her arrest, Fayette County Fire Marshal Anthony Koranda told AJC.com.

The fire took place June 30 about 8:15 p.m. at a home within the Kenwood Landing mobile home park off Milam Road, Koranda said. About 20% of the structure was damaged in the blaze. No one was injured.