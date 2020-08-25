Union City woman arrested, accused of setting mobile home on fire in Fayette

A Union City woman was charged last week with first-degree arson after authorities said she was tied to a June mobile home fire in Fayette County.
Johnya J. Vanderhost, 32, was arrested soon after authorities obtained the warrant for her arrest, Fayette County Fire Marshal Anthony Koranda told AJC.com.
The fire took place June 30 about 8:15 p.m. at a home within the Kenwood Landing mobile home park off Milam Road, Koranda said. About 20% of the structure was damaged in the blaze. No one was injured.
Fire investigators determined that the cause of the fire was suspicious, leading to an investigation that connected Vanderhost to the crime, he said. She lived part-time at the residence that caught on fire, Koranda added. A potential motive was not released.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Vanderhost no longer remained in the Fayette County Jail, online records show. AJC.com has reached out to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for information on her bond.
