Unattended horse found wandering in Piedmont Park

The owner was cited after the horse was found wandering in Piedmont Park.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

News | 18 minutes ago
By Asia Simone Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A stroll through Piedmont Park is certainly unbridled fun, but Atlanta police say it’s best to rein it in when it comes to unattended animals.

Officers were called to the park on Sunday after a horse was seen wandering around by itself, according to Atlanta police spokesman Officer Steve Avery.

Investigators said the horse’s owner had left it unattended, at which point the horse escaped. It is not clear where the animal escaped from or how it made it to the park.

The officers later reunited the horse with its owner, Avery said. The owner was cited with violating a section of Atlanta’s city code — leaving horses in streets unattended or unbitted.

