Two candidates to run for open seat on Buford school board

One incumbent is running unopposed and two other candidates qualified to run for an open seat in the November election for the Buford School Board.
Incumbent Bruce Fricks has no challenger, according to the City of Buford. Kathleen Welch and Lien Diaz formally qualified to compete for the seat being vacated by Pat Pirkle, who is not running for re-election.
Diaz, a founding director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech, ran unsuccessfully two years ago for the school board.
The school board election will be held Nov. 2 in conjunction with elections for the Buford City Commission.
Staff writer Tyler Wilkins contributed to this article.
