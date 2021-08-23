Two candidates to run for open seat on Buford school board

Incumbent Bruce Fricks has no challenger, according to the City of Buford. Kathleen Welch and Lien Diaz formally qualified to compete for the seat being vacated by Pat Pirkle, who is not running for re-election.

Diaz, a founding director of the Constellations Center for Equity in Computing at Georgia Tech, ran unsuccessfully two years ago for the school board.