2 arrests made in drive-by shooting that injured 2 Georgia children

Two Georgia men have been arrested and charged in a drive-by shooting that injured two children earlier this month.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rydrequces Cullars, 25, and Delvonte Harris, 23, both of Washington, Georgia, and charged them with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
The arrests come in the wake of three shooting incidents that occurred in Washington during the last several days.
On Sept. 9, about 1:30 a.m., numerous shots were fired into a local residence, with no one injured. At 10 p.m., another drive-by shooting injured the two children. The children were transported to Augusta University Medical Center, where they were treated and released.
Then, on Sept. 14, a third shooting happened that injured Darius Binns, 23, of Washington. Binns was transported to a hospital in Augusta, where he is being treated for his injuries.