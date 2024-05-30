BreakingNews
Tulane University protest in New Orleans brings arrests, suspensions
Tulane University protest in New Orleans brings arrests, suspensions

39 minutes ago

Six people have been arrested and suspensions have been issued to seven students who participated in demonstrations at Tulane University, the school in New Orleans said in a message to the university community early Wednesday. One more suspension was pending, officials said.

The university was also looking into reports of university employees participating in the demonstration.

Tulane University police stand near as pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered at Tulane University in New Orleans, Monday night, April 29, 2024. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

“We value free speech and have supported numerous lawful demonstrations throughout this year,” the university said in the statement. “But we remain opposed to trespassing, hate speech, antisemitism and bias against religious or ethnic groups.”

Four buildings on campus would remain closed Wednesday as the demonstration continued, with classes scheduled in those buildings going remote, officials said.

When several dozen protesters camped in about a dozen small tents on a grassy area near an administration building Monday, police “moved in immediately to attempt to stop the encampment,” the administration said Tuesday. There were arrests and students were suspended after a confrontation with police Monday and the Students for a Democratic Society organization also was suspended, the university said.

