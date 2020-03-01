Trump: 22 in US have coronavirus, more likely; new travel restrictions listed

President Donald Trump provided an update on the cornonvirus after the first reported U.S. death from the illness Saturday.
Trump said 22 people in the United States have the virus. The president said four of those are "very ill," and that more cases are "likely."
In addressing the death, Trump said the American victim passed away overnight, adding she was a "medically high risk patient in her late 50s."
The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large. Trump is cautioning that “there’s no reason to panic at all.”
Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax" cooked up by his political enemies.
Reuters reported before the press conference that the Trump administration was considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to contain the virus, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Later in the press conference, Vice President Mike Pence warned Americans not travel to areas in Italy and South Korea that are most affected by the virus.
"The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask," Pence said.
Pence said the U.S. will also deny travelers from Iran.
The patient's death was confirmed by Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington. The medical center said a second person there also tested positive and is in isolation "receiving appropriate treatment," according to KOMO News in Seattle.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said "the risk remains low" and that the primary focus now is on cutting travel to affected area.
At the same White House press conference, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "15% to 20% of people infected with COVID19 need advanced medical care."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.