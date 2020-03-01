Trump: 22 in US have coronavirus, more likely; new travel restrictions listed

Trump spoke a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax" cooked up by his political enemies.

Reuters reported before the press conference that the Trump administration was considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to contain the virus, according to two U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Trump confirmed reports that his administration was considering imposing entry restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to contain the virus at the press conference.

Later in the press conference, Vice President Mike Pence warned Americans not travel to areas in Italy and South Korea that are most affected by the virus.

"The average American does not need to go out and buy a mask," Pence said.

President Donald Trump, left, listens to Vice President Mike Pence, right, as he pauses while speaking to members of the media to address the nation about the coronavirus threat. Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Pence said the U.S. will also deny travelers from Iran.

The patient's death was confirmed by Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington. The medical center said a second person there also tested positive and is in isolation "receiving appropriate treatment," according to KOMO News in Seattle.

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said "the risk remains low" and that the primary focus now is on cutting travel to affected area.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar speaks as National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Robert Redfield, director of the CDC listen, during a briefing about the coronavirus. Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster Credit: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

At the same White House press conference, Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "15% to 20% of people infected with COVID19 need advanced medical care."

﻿The Associated Press contributed to this report.