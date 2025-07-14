Breaking: Unreleased Beyoncé music reported stolen from car during her Atlanta tour stop
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jets and receiver Garrett Wilson agree on a 4-year, $130M contract extension, AP source says

The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension
FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference following NFL football practice, May 21, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson answers questions during a news conference following NFL football practice, May 21, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray, File)
1 hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets and wide receiver Garrett Wilson have agreed on a four-year, $130 million contract extension, a person familiar with the situation said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

Wilson, drafted 10th overall in 2022, was the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season and has more than 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three years — the first player in franchise history to do so.

In all, Wilson has caught 279 passes for 3,249 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The extension represents a significant commitment from general manager Darren Mougey and new coach Aaron Glenn, who have focused on making the roster younger in their first offseason together in New York.

They picked up the fifth-year options on Wilson, Sauce Gardner and Jermaine Johnson during this past offseason, setting the stage for Wilson's new extension, which runs through the 2030 season.

“I’m hopeful I’m a Jet for life,” Wilson said in May. "And that we get this thing rolling and that all of our best days are ahead of us.”

Wilson had two years and $20.3 million remaining on his rookie deal. With the extension, he’s now under contract for six seasons at $150.3 million.

Next up for extensions could be Gardner and Johnson. Gardner has said earlier that negotiations between his representatives, which include agent AJ Vaynerchuk, and the Jets already have begun.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London smiles with wide receiver Chris Blair while maneuvering the ball during minicamp at the team's training facility on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Falcons are on the clock after Garrett Wilson signs megadeal with Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who was drafted two spots behind Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London, reset the new market for the position.

30m ago

Buccaneers' Wirfs has knee surgery, could miss start of the season, AP source says

Who is the quarterbacks coach working with Michael Penix Jr.? 

Falcons quarterback coach D.J. Williams was hoping to follow his father’s footsteps into the NFL.

The Latest

FILE - Detroit Lions quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (12) throws against the Washington Commanders during the first half of an NFL football divisional playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Credit: AP

Ex-NFL QB Bridgewater says he is suspended from high school coaching for giving benefits to players

11m ago

Suspected Kentucky church shooter had a domestic violence hearing the next day

18m ago

Major League Baseball is spotlighting player fashion on the All-Star Game red carpet

18m ago

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.