News

Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a caucus night rally in Las Vegas, held in February as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum watches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a caucus night rally in Las Vegas, held in February as North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum watches. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By
1 hour ago

Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence will both address groups gathered in Indianapolis during the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting next week.

Trump, who is seeking a second term, will virtually address attendees on Monday during a “Life and Liberty Forum” free event and luncheon presented by the conservative Danbury Institute, according to Baptist News Global and the organization’s website.

Trump received much support among white evangelical Protestants during his 2020 run for office, according to Pew Research Center.

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee, though, has been mired in legal woes.

Recently, a New York jury convicted him on 34 felony counts in a hush-money case involving a porn star.

Roughly 11,000 messengers, have pre-registered for the annual convention, which will tackle a host of issues including reaffirming a ban on women in pastoral roles , reproductive technologies and religious liberty.

ExploreSBC will tackle issue of women in pastoral roles during annual meeting in Indianapolis

Other speakers during Monday’s event include R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.: Shane Winnings, CEO, of Promise Keepers, an evangelical Christian men’s nonprofit; and the Brownback, a former Republican governor of Kansas and former ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, according to the Danbury Institute website..

The institute describes itself as an association of churches “focused on educating and mobilizing around cultural and public policy issues from a Judeo-Christian perspective.”

Then, on Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence, who has often spoken about his deep faith, will speak at a lunch event sponsored by the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

Pence one among a field of candidates that challenged his former boss to be the presumptive nominee for the GOP. He ended his bid to be the Republican presidential nominee last October.

About the Author

Follow Shelia Poole on twitter

Shelia has worked at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for more than 30 years. Previously, she worked at The Lexington Herald-Leader and The Louisville Defender. Her beat is a bit of a mixed bag that includes religion and spirituality, culture and trends, race and aging. She earned degrees from Spelman College and Northwestern University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

Rolling Stones TKO Atlanta crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium1h ago

Credit: WAGA-TV

‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station

Credit: SPECIAL

Kia recalls nearly 463K Georgia-built SUVs due to fire risk

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

No ill intent behind fire that damaged historic Midtown gay bar, mayor says

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Southern Baptists expected to reaffirm ban of women in pastoral roles
A.M. ATL: Fallout from a Buckhead shooting
LISTEN
Listen now: Mayor Dickens discusses water woes on ‘Politically Georgia’
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Fringe, Gwinnett Pride and more
Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest replacing Pat Sajak on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
‘Good Day Atlanta’ anchor Sharon Lawson takes Fox 5 buyout, leaving station