Pence to address Southern Baptists in Indianapolis; Trump to speak virtually

The former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee, though, has been mired in legal woes.

Recently, a New York jury convicted him on 34 felony counts in a hush-money case involving a porn star.

Roughly 11,000 messengers, have pre-registered for the annual convention, which will tackle a host of issues including reaffirming a ban on women in pastoral roles , reproductive technologies and religious liberty.

Other speakers during Monday’s event include R. Albert Mohler Jr., president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.: Shane Winnings, CEO, of Promise Keepers, an evangelical Christian men’s nonprofit; and the Brownback, a former Republican governor of Kansas and former ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom, according to the Danbury Institute website..

The institute describes itself as an association of churches “focused on educating and mobilizing around cultural and public policy issues from a Judeo-Christian perspective.”

Then, on Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence, who has often spoken about his deep faith, will speak at a lunch event sponsored by the SBC’s Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission.

Pence one among a field of candidates that challenged his former boss to be the presumptive nominee for the GOP. He ended his bid to be the Republican presidential nominee last October.