Trey Clegg Singers hold first Christmas concert since pandemic’s start

Pre-pandemic, the diverse choir had 70 members; so far, 50 have returned.

“Oh, what a journey,” said Clegg. “Everybody has had to deal with this. To say (being back in person) is heavenly is the understatement of the century.”

The choir performed in person in October, but otherwise the shows have been virtual. “There’s nothing like that in-person experience, blending your voices and actually being in the room with other human beings.”

Proof of vaccination and wearing a mask are concert protocols.

Tickets are $30. They’re available at thetreycleggsingers.org.