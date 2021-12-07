Trey Clegg Singers hold first Christmas concert since pandemic’s start

This Christmas, Trey Clegg will have a special reason to be joyful.
The Atlanta choir conductor and Spelman College music instructor battled COVID-19 in 2020. The pandemic also forced a halt to the annual in-person holiday concert.
This year, the Trey Clegg Singers are back.
The sixth annual Festival Sounds of the Season Holiday Concert will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at First Baptist Church, 308 Clairmont Ave. in Decatur. The theme is hope and healing.
Featured performers include Myrna Clayton, Maria Clark, Justin Cornelius and members of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, the Atlanta Opera Orchestra and the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra.
Pre-pandemic, the diverse choir had 70 members; so far, 50 have returned.
“Oh, what a journey,” said Clegg. “Everybody has had to deal with this. To say (being back in person) is heavenly is the understatement of the century.”
The choir performed in person in October, but otherwise the shows have been virtual. “There’s nothing like that in-person experience, blending your voices and actually being in the room with other human beings.”
Proof of vaccination and wearing a mask are concert protocols.
Tickets are $30. They’re available at thetreycleggsingers.org.
