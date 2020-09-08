Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King to help recreate ‘Golden Girls’ with all-Black cast

The production, which is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, is free but requires registration.

“We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe,” a description of the project reads.

The first episode will spotlight and support Color of Change — the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, according to the project description.

In August, an all-star cast signed on to do a reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” according to TODAY.com.