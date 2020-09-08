Tracee Ellis Ross, Regina King to help recreate ‘Golden Girls’ with all-Black cast

It’s been nearly 35 years since Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia first became our friends on “The Golden Girls.”
Tracee Ellis Ross and some other actresses are looking to continue the friendship Tuesday night on Zoom.
Ross is joining Sanaa Lathan, Regina King and Alfre Woodard to put their own spin on “The Golden Girls” with an all-Black cast.
In an Instagram post that all four actresses shared, Lathan is Blanche, King is Dorothy, Ross is Rose and Woodard is Sophia.
The production, which is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, is free but requires registration.
“We bring to you our rendition of Golden Girls, reimagined with an all-Black cast of your favorite actresses: Alfre Woodard, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan, and Regina King, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe,” a description of the project reads.
The first episode will spotlight and support Color of Change — the nation’s largest online racial justice organization, according to the project description.
In August, an all-star cast signed on to do a reading of “Fast Times at Ridgemont High,” according to TODAY.com.