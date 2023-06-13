Todd Blanche repping Trump as legal shuffle continues

A major question mark heading into today’s arraignment was who exactly would represent Donald Trump.

Two of his attorneys, James Trusty and John Rowley, resigned from the former president’s legal team following his indictment last week. National media outlets reported that lawyer, Todd Blanche, would be by the former president’s side today. But Blanche, a former federal prosecutor, is relatively new to the Trump legal roster and has been leading Trump’s defense against an indictment on 34 counts of falsifying business records in Manhattan.

But Trump was also reportedly interviewing other candidates late Monday who could represent him. Former Florida Solicitor General Chris Kise is also expected to aid in Trump’s defense, though it’s unclear if he’ll appear in the courtroom.

One of Trump’s former attorneys, M. Evan Corcoran, could be a key witness for federal prosecutors given that his notes and recollections are cited repeatedly in the charging document.