Titanium giant deals blow to controversial mine near Okefenokee

Scientists warn that mining on Trail Ridge, as Twin Pines plans to, could irreparably damage the fragile ecosystem. Trail Ridge is an ancient sand dune complex that serves as a natural barrier and holds water in the swamp.

Twin Pines president Steve Ingle said Chemours’ announcement would not affect company plans.

“We have no affiliation with Chemours and have never been approached about selling the mine to them,” he said in an emailed response to questions. “We have many customers to which we have supplied minerals in the past and look forward to doing business with them when the time comes.”

Still, environmental groups praised the announcement.

“Joining the voices of scientists, faith leaders, and over 100,000 public comments in strong opposition to this project, Chemours’ statement provides further evidence that the portions of Trail Ridge overlooking the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge are not suitable for a mine,” said Bill Sapp, a senior attorney for the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The statement comes as the mine appears headed toward the final stages of the permitting process.

In early December, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division asked Twin Pines for more information on how it plans to store and treat wastewater, and to lay out contingency plans if a spill were to occur. As of Friday morning, Twin Pines had not yet responded to EPD’s request.

But last week at a Department of Natural Resources board meeting, EPD director Rick Dunn said he expects the company to respond in the coming days. If the agency finds its updated plans adequate, he said a 60-day public comment period on Twin Pines’ mining land use plan would begin soon after.