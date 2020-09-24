Tiny new Rubik’s Cube rewinds the 1980s for a big price

The cube is so small that it can sit on the tip of your finger.

In this photo provided by Maciej Komorowski of Hungary Embassy, the world's smallest Rubik's Cube is shown in Tokyo Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the six-sided puzzle in Japan. A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $1,900, for delivery starting in December. (Maciej Komorowski of Hungary Embassy via AP) Credit: Maciej Komorowski Credit: Maciej Komorowski

The gizmo requires enormous dexterity — it measures just 9.9 millimeters, or 0.39 inch, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams, which is less than tenth of an ounce, The Associated Press reports.

It’s made of “ultra-precision metal,” and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.

Orders began pouring in Wednesday, and buyers could only use credit card to get one, according to The Associated Press.

Deliveries will begin in December.

The original Rubik’s Cube first hit American store shelves in 1980 and became an instant sensation.

The cost for a Rubik’s Cube back in those days was only $1.99, according to Kiplinger’s. And youngsters everywhere couldn’t wait to get one.

Solving the cube became so captivating that worldwide competitions became a thing and gave a stage to “speedcubers” who could solve all sides of the puzzle in record timing.

More than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide in the first two years.

By 1981, The Washington Post observed that Rubik’s Cube was “a puzzle that’s moving like fast food right now ...”

But the hefty price tag of the new novelty might keep it from ever becoming a phenomenon like the original. Plus, cubers can always run out to Walmart and get the 3x3 model for only ten bucks.

The toy was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik in 1974. An agent later pitched the unique puzzle cube to a U.S. toy and novelty company, which developed it into the hit product that endures to this day.

It was an instant hit in Japan, where more than 4 million were sold in the first eight months after it went on sale in July 1980.