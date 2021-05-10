Tim Tebow expected to sign 1-year contract to play tight end for Jaguars

Those moves, however, were considered minor after Meyer vowed to completely revamp the position group with Tebow perhaps providing some splash as a hometown favorite.

“That will be interesting to see how that contributes to us on offense,” Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan said recently. “Obviously Urban knows Tim really well, and Tim’s got a great history of winning. Urban really believes he can help us, and I think it makes a lot of sense. And it’s a position where we need to get better.”

But how much can a guy on the wrong side of 30 who’s never played the position bring to the team? Tebow’s value could mean as much off the field as on it.

Meyer has said repeatedly that signing players who already know his methodology would be helpful in Year 1. Tebow would become the sixth guy on Jacksonville’s roster who previously played for Meyer, joining Farrell, running back Carlos Hyde, guard Andrew Norwell, defensive end Lerentee McCray and defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton.

Explore NFL hires first Black woman to officiate games on Sundays

Tebow was selected 25th by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He led the team to the playoffs two years later but was out of the league by 2013 due to inconsistent play and an unorthodox throwing style.

He moved on to a broadcast career with the SEC Network and also played baseball in the New York Mets’ minor league system between 2016 and 2020. He last played in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, who released him during the 2015 preseason. Before that, Tebow had two short-lived stints with the New England Patriots, who cut him before the start of the 2013 regular season, and the New York Jets, where he was traded and spent one season in 2012 after the Broncos signed Peyton Manning.

Back in February, he announced his retirement from professional baseball after four seasons and then a week later worked out for the Jaguars, where Meyer was hired as head coach a little more than a month earlier.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to supplement this report.