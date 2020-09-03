THURSDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Sunshine all day as temps soar into 90s

The average high temperature for this time of year is 86 degrees. Temperatures in Atlanta are expected to reach that number by noon and top out at 92 degrees by 4 p.m., according to Nitz.

Areas surrounding the metro area will be even hotter. Athens is expected to reach 94 degrees and Eatonton could reach 96 degrees.

“This is not heat index. This is actual air temperature,” Nitz said.

He added it’s “very unlikely you’ll see any wet weather” with just a 10% chance of rain in the forecast.

Conditions are nice for the morning commute, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. There aren’t any trouble spots on major interstates.

