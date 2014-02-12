How do I ... FAQ about a power outage

Cook with a camp stove, fireplace or can of Sterno (cooking fuel). Never use charcoal or other fuels in unventilated areas. Stock up on non-perishable foods, heating fuel and medicine.

What about the food in the fridge?

Avoid opening refrigerators or freezers. Food will stay frozen in a fully loaded freezer for 36 to 48 hours if the door is closed. In a half-full freezer, food will keep 24 hours. If you plan to eat refrigerated or frozen meat, poultry, fish or eggs while they are still at safe temperatures, it’s important that each item is thoroughly cooked to the proper temperature to make sure any foodborne bacteria are destroyed. However, if the food was ever above 40 degrees Farenheit for 2 hours or more — discard it.

What happens if my child gets sick?

If there is a medical problem, parents should call their general pediatrician first and can always call the Children’s Healthcare’s advice line: 404-250-KIDS (5437), says Dr. James Fortenberry, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s pediatrician-in-chief.

How do I find a shelter?

To find open shelters and warming centers throughout the state, log onto http://app.redcross.org/nss-app/. Shelter information can also be downloaded for iPhones at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/american-red-cross-shelter/id419258261.

What about clean water?

Fill your bathtub and spare containers with water in case your electric water pump or the local water system goes out.

What can I do to protect my loved one's medications?

Refrigeration is the suggested method of storage for certain prescriptions such as eye drops and insulin. Papatya Tankut, vice president of professional pharmacy services for CVS pharmacy, suggests trying to move the meds to a working refrigerator during a power outage.

If this isn’t possible, she says to avoid opening the refrigerator door. This will help keep the prescriptions cool as long as possible. If the power is out more than a few hours, you should discard any medications that needs to be refrigerated. The only exception to this rule, according to Tankut, would be if your loved one needs a particular prescription to live (insulin for a person who has diabetes, for example). In these instances, she says it’s better to use the medicine you have until a fresh supply becomes available. Replace any potentially compromised medications with a new prescription as soon as you can.

Will the cellphone network continue to work?

Most of the problems with cellphones during the previous storm were because so many people were trying to use their phones at the same time. The cell towers just couldn’t handle all the calls at once.

This storm will be worse, of course, because it is likely to bring down many phone and power lines.

Fortunately, cell towers generally don’t depend on phone wires hung on poles that are vulnerable to falling branches and trees. Cell sites also have generators – which the companies say they have filled with fuel – so they can keep going without electricity.

If power outages drag on, companies say it will refuel those generators. AT&T says it also has back-up batteries.

But will my cellphone keep working?

So long as your cell phone is charged and so long as your local cell tower keeps operating, you should be able to use your phone.

What’s the best way to use a cellphone and prolong how long it works?

Phone companies suggest:

If you have trouble, try texting. A message may move more quickly than a voice call.

If you get a "fast busy," that means the network is congested. Hang up and try again in a few seconds.

Save your calling for urgent messages. Limit stress on the system and prolong your battery life.

Pick someone who lives out of the area for family members to contact if they are separated and need to pass along information.

If your batteries are running low, set a time in advance for communicating with family. Turn your phone off until then.

Program emergency numbers (like police, fire and power companies, as well as family) into your phone.

Turn off the vibrate function, which uses more power.

Don't use other extra features such as the Internet, WiFi, GPS and camera.

Download apps from aid and relief groups such as the Red Cross or FEMA. Establish an "on air" time for when batteries are running low as part of an emergency communications plan with family and friends (power up wireless device during designated times only).

What if my cellphone has lost power?

If you have lost power and need to charge your phone, you can use a car charger, says Charles Greiner, co-owner of Onyx Consulting, Inc. Depending on how your car is wired, you may need to turn the key in the ignition to get your cigarette lighter port to turn on and charge your phone. You could also charge your cellphone from a fully-charged computer, Grenier says.

To report an outage:

Central Georgia EMC

770-775-7857

Cobb EMC

770-429-2100

Coweta-Fayette EMC

770-502-0226

Georgia Power

1-888-891-0938

GreyStone Power Corp.

770-942-6576

Habersham EMC

706-754-2114

Jackson EMC

1-855-422-7600

Snapping Shoals EMC

770-786-3484

Sawnee EMC

770-887-2363

Walton EMC

770-267-2505

- Sources: Georgia Power, U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Georgia EMC, AgingCare.com, AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, AAA