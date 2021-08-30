Texas police shoot masked gunman who opened fire inside headquarters

The man, who was wearing a black shirt and mask, reportedly had been “behaving erratically” when he entered the headquarters, left and then opened fire when he returned.

While the civilian employee and the other person took shelter, two officers in the building responded to the shooting.

Officials did not say how many times the man was wounded or whether both officers fired at him.

Plano Fire-Rescue took the man, who was not identified, to a hospital.

The shooting at the headquarters occurred shortly after Garland police responded to a fatal shooting about 7.5 miles away, in the 400 block of Forest Gate Drive, near Forest Lane and Shiloh Road.

The woman who was shot was a Lyft driver, and the person who reported the shooting said the victim’s car had been stolen. Authorities said she was shot after she had given someone a ride.

The woman’s car was found after the shooting at the Plano headquarters, but Garland police spokesman Matthew Pesta said he could not confirm that the man was a suspect in the woman’s death. He said authorities were trying to confirm a link between the two cases.

The Lyft driver’s name was not released.

Anyone with information about the investigation may call Garland police at 972-485-4840.