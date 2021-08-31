Teen driver killed, passenger injured in fiery crash involving big rig

Jeremy Matthew Periera, of West Newbury, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the passenger riding with him was taken to a hospital with severe burns, the Georgia State Patrol said in a statement.

Periera had been driving a 2014 Nissan 370Z east on Ga. 20 in Bartow County about 10 p.m., according to GSP spokesman Lt. Mark Riley. For reasons that aren’t clear, a tractor-trailer traveling in the opposite direction crossed the grass median and crashed into the front of the Nissan.