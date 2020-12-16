X

Tech issues cause Thursday schedule change for Gwinnett high schools

Technical difficulties with a digital learning platform Wednesday meant high schoolers will attend a full day of school Thursday to complete exams they could not access. COURTESY OF GCPS FOUNDATION
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Technical issues on the first day of final exams have caused Gwinnett County Public Schools to change the Thursday schedule for high school students.

Gwinnett high school students will attend a full day of school Thursday rather than being dismissed early as originally planned, allowing them to complete finals that were interrupted Wednesday.

In a statement, the district said it experienced technical issues Wednesday with D2L, the vendor that provides the eCLASS digital learning platform. Some student could not access some of their final exams as a result. D2L is working to resolve the issues, according to the district, but there was no guarantee the system would be back online prior to dismissal Wednesday, so high schools dismissed early as planned Wednesday.

The schedule change for Thursday has no impact on elementary and middle school students.

