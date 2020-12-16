Tech issues cause Thursday schedule change for Gwinnett high schools

Gwinnett high school students will attend a full day of school Thursday rather than being dismissed early as originally planned, allowing them to complete finals that were interrupted Wednesday.

In a statement, the district said it experienced technical issues Wednesday with D2L, the vendor that provides the eCLASS digital learning platform. Some student could not access some of their final exams as a result. D2L is working to resolve the issues, according to the district, but there was no guarantee the system would be back online prior to dismissal Wednesday, so high schools dismissed early as planned Wednesday.