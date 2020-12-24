Tax penalties gone for tapping 401(k) early, but experts still say don’t do it

“If you took out $100,000 from your account during the end of March this year, you would have missed the 66.88% gain in the broad stock market,” he said. “That’s a loss of opportunity of $66,880 that you never get back.”

Michael Reese, a Texas-based certified financial planner, said those planning to take money out early should consider long-term consequences.

“Most people who take out a distribution aren’t going to put it back and that’s gonna damage their long-term financial health,” Reese told CBS. “To go in there now is just crippling you. You’ll cost yourself another 5 or 10 years of work because you took out that $100,000.”

A consistent number of workers have taken money from retirement accounts in years before the pandemic, even with the tax penalties that add up to losses that may be impossible to recover.

A recent survey by Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies finds that 33% of Americans who work full-time planned to take an early retirement withdrawal this year, which is nearly the same number of withdrawals taken in 2019.

The number of 401(k) withdrawals this year amount to “a ripple and not a wave” because individuals in the hardest hit sector of the economy — service industry employees — don’t typically receive retirement benefits, according to Monique Morrissey, an economist with the Economic Policy Institute.