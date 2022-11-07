Takeoff’s funeral to be held Friday at State Farm Arena

The funeral for Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at State Farm Arena, Channel 2 reports; it’s unclear if it will be a public event. Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn told the station he will officiate the service.
Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died from a shooting at Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28. An autopsy report revealed the rapper died from multiple gun shot wounds to the head and torso. The shooting occurred during an altercation at a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling.
Two other people suffered gunshot wounds, but had non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.
Takeoff was the youngest of the group. Hailing from Gwinnett County, other members of Migos included his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The trio scored their first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2016 smash “Bad and Boujee.” In 2018, Takeoff released his solo album, The Last Rocket.
Earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo announced plans to perform as a duo. They released their debut album Only Built for Infinity Links in October.
About the Author