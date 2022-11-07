Takeoff’s funeral to be held Friday at State Farm Arena

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died from a shooting at Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28. An autopsy report revealed the rapper died from multiple gun shot wounds to the head and torso. The shooting occurred during an altercation at a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds, but had non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.