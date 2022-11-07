Exclusive
Ask Mark: Answers about Election Day voting in Georgia
Takeoff's funeral to be held Friday at State Farm Arena

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The funeral for Takeoff, one-third of the Grammy-nominated group Migos, will be at 1 p.m. Friday at State Farm Arena, Channel 2 reports; it’s unclear if it will be a public event. Pastor Jesse Curney III of New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn told the station he will officiate the service.

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, died from a shooting at Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28. An autopsy report revealed the rapper died from multiple gun shot wounds to the head and torso. The shooting occurred during an altercation at a private event at 810 Billiards & Bowling.

Two other people suffered gunshot wounds, but had non-life-threatening injuries. No arrests have been made.

Takeoff was the youngest of the group. Hailing from Gwinnett County, other members of Migos included his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset. The trio scored their first and only No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with the 2016 smash “Bad and Boujee.” In 2018, Takeoff released his solo album, The Last Rocket.

Earlier this year, Takeoff and Quavo announced plans to perform as a duo. They released their debut album Only Built for Infinity Links in October.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and underrepresented communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

