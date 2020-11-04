Suspect sought after drive-by shooting at Atlanta soul food restaurant injures 3

The man and the woman placed an order and then walked outside, according to the incident report. At some point, the suspect returned and fired at the victims from a silver sedan, police said.

The victims ran back inside the restaurant when they heard the gunshots, police said. Once they were inside, they felt the pain from their injuries.

A witness said another man had been grazed by a bullet on his back, the report said. All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the police report said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.