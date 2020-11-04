Suspect sought after drive-by shooting at Atlanta soul food restaurant injures 3

Atlanta police are trying to locate a suspect who opened fire on an Atlanta restaurant from a moving car last month, injuring three people.
The agency on Wednesday released photos of the man suspected in the drive-by shooting, which happened at the Soul Good restaurant on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard on Oct. 23.
When officers arrived at the scene just before 8:45 p.m., they saw shattered glass at the restaurant’s front door, according to an Atlanta police report. Police spotted bullet holes inside the restaurant and dried blood on the counter, the report said.
Two of the victims — a 30-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman — were sitting on the ground in the lobby, the report said. The man had been shot in his left wrist, and the woman had a gunshot wound to her right arm.
Investigators said the man and the suspect had been involved in an argument at the restaurant, and the suspect left the scene.
The man and the woman placed an order and then walked outside, according to the incident report. At some point, the suspect returned and fired at the victims from a silver sedan, police said.
The victims ran back inside the restaurant when they heard the gunshots, police said. Once they were inside, they felt the pain from their injuries.
A witness said another man had been grazed by a bullet on his back, the report said. All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, the police report said.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Atlanta police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.