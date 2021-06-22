Suspect in shooting of Iowa deputy arrested after 14-hour manhunt

A Chicago man has been taken into custody in the non-fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy during a weekend robbery at an Iowa gas station.
Police arrested 36-year-old Stanley L. Donahue on Monday after a 14-hour manhunt.
The suspect was found just north of Casey’s General Store in the small town of Coggon, Iowa, where shots were fired Sunday night, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.
Donahue has been booked at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to ABC News.
The wounded deputy, identified as William Halverson, remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, according to KCRG-TV. Reports say Halverson was wearing a bulletproof vest but sustained wounds in the left hip and leg.
No other injuries were reported during the robbery.
The officer was first alerted to the convenience store by a security alarm about 10:19 p.m. The deputy walked through the front door of the business and immediately encountered the suspect, who allegedly opened fire with a handgun and fled the scene in a van.
Another officer pursued the suspect, who crashed into a bridge under construction near the Coggon city limits, the sheriff said. From there, the man began running and managed to elude a dragnet from multiple state and federal agencies.
Authorities scoured cornfields and ditches, and an airplane took up the search, but there were no signs of the man for hours, reports said.
The next afternoon, a television news crew with KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids spotted the suspect walking along Highway 13 and called police.
Officers swarmed Donahue, and he was arrested without incident.
The shooting was the first that injured a Linn County deputy since 1973, ABC reported.