Suspect in shooting of Iowa deputy arrested after 14-hour manhunt

A tactical vehicle from the Cedar Rapids Police Department is seen as law enforcement stage as they search for a robbery and shooting suspect in Coggon, Iowa, on Monday. A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy at an Iowa gas station and then evaded an extensive manhunt for hours has been arrested, a sheriff said Monday.
Caption
A tactical vehicle from the Cedar Rapids Police Department is seen as law enforcement stage as they search for a robbery and shooting suspect in Coggon, Iowa, on Monday. A Chicago man who allegedly shot and wounded a sheriff's deputy at an Iowa gas station and then evaded an extensive manhunt for hours has been arrested, a sheriff said Monday.

Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Credit: Jim Slosiarek

National & World News
By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A Chicago man has been taken into custody in the non-fatal shooting of a sheriff’s deputy during a weekend robbery at an Iowa gas station.

Police arrested 36-year-old Stanley L. Donahue on Monday after a 14-hour manhunt.

This undated photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of Chicago.
Caption
This undated photo released by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff's Office shows Stanley Donahue of Chicago.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

The suspect was found just north of Casey’s General Store in the small town of Coggon, Iowa, where shots were fired Sunday night, Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

Donahue has been booked at the Linn County Jail in Cedar Rapids on charges of attempted murder and armed robbery, according to ABC News.

The wounded deputy, identified as William Halverson, remains hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he was listed in serious but stable condition, according to KCRG-TV. Reports say Halverson was wearing a bulletproof vest but sustained wounds in the left hip and leg.

This photo provided by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Halverson, who was wearing a protective vest but allegedly was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to a robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon, Iowa.
Caption
This photo provided by the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office shows Deputy William Halverson, who was wearing a protective vest but allegedly was shot by Stanley Donahue in the left hip and leg while responding to a robbery Sunday night at the Casey’s General Store in Coggon, Iowa.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

No other injuries were reported during the robbery.

The officer was first alerted to the convenience store by a security alarm about 10:19 p.m. The deputy walked through the front door of the business and immediately encountered the suspect, who allegedly opened fire with a handgun and fled the scene in a van.

A Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot multiple times by an armed suspect upon entering the convenience store in Coggon, Iowa, while responding to a robbery alarm. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)
Caption
A Linn County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot multiple times by an armed suspect upon entering the convenience store in Coggon, Iowa, while responding to a robbery alarm. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

Credit: JIM SLOSIAREK

Credit: JIM SLOSIAREK

Another officer pursued the suspect, who crashed into a bridge under construction near the Coggon city limits, the sheriff said. From there, the man began running and managed to elude a dragnet from multiple state and federal agencies.

Authorities scoured cornfields and ditches, and an airplane took up the search, but there were no signs of the man for hours, reports said.

An officer with Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement parks at Linn Delaware Road and 140th Avenue in Coggon, Iowa, on Monday.
Caption
An officer with Iowa Motor Vehicle Enforcement parks at Linn Delaware Road and 140th Avenue in Coggon, Iowa, on Monday.

Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Credit: Jim Slosiarek

The next afternoon, a television news crew with KCRG-TV in Cedar Rapids spotted the suspect walking along Highway 13 and called police.

Officers swarmed Donahue, and he was arrested without incident.

The shooting was the first that injured a Linn County deputy since 1973, ABC reported.

