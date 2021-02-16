Suspect in Massachusetts kidnapping, death investigation arrested in Athens

Brandon Batiste, 33, was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and causing the death of a person, according to the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut. A second suspect, 38-year-old Calvin Roberson, was arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney John Durham said.

Investigators in Hartford, Connecticut, discovered a black 2010 Acura engulfed in flames about 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, officials said. When crews put out the fire, they found a man’s body in the back of the car.