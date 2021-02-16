Suspect in Massachusetts kidnapping, death investigation arrested in Athens

A man was arrested in Athens on Monday after federal prosecutors said he and another man conspired to kidnap and kill someone in Massachusetts the day before Christmas.
Brandon Batiste, 33, was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and causing the death of a person, according to the U.S. Attorney in Connecticut. A second suspect, 38-year-old Calvin Roberson, was arrested in Waterbury, Connecticut, U.S. Attorney John Durham said.
Investigators in Hartford, Connecticut, discovered a black 2010 Acura engulfed in flames about 9 a.m. on Dec. 26, officials said. When crews put out the fire, they found a man’s body in the back of the car.
The victim, identified as 28-year-old Francisco Roman Jr., had suffered “several gunshot wounds,” which was determined to be his cause of death, Durham said.
“It is alleged that Batiste and Roberson kidnapped Roman in Massachusetts on December 24, 2020, killed Roman, and attempted to dispose of his body in Hartford,” he said.
Both men remain in federal custody.