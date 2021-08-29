SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Warm, dry conditions in metro Atlanta as Gulf states brace for Hurricane Ida

The majority of the Southeast will be soaked with rain as the remnants of the hurricane move through Mississippi and Tennesee on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will climb to 60% in Atlanta on Tuesday and Wednesday as Ida brushes past Georgia.

The Atlanta Braves will host the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park at 1:20 p.m., adding extra traffic volume around the junction of I-75 and I-285.

Elsewhere on the Perimeter, a major change to traffic patterns will be in full effect at the interchange between I-285 and Ga. 400, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Two new ramps from I-285 East onto Ga. 400′s northbound and southbound lanes will be open by 9 a.m. Sunday.

Further north on Ga. 400, there will be overnight ramp closures this weekend at Northridge Road for safety improvements. In Fulton and DeKalb counties, I-85 North will see overnight lane closures for restriping. Also on I-85, watch out for lane closures headed south at Cheshire Bridge Road for bridge rehabilitation work.

