SUNDAY’S WEATHER-TRAFFIC: Nice end to weekend but rainy days ahead

“Rain will be widespread on Monday,” Deon said of the start to the workweek. And the precipitation is expected to continue for at least a couple of more days after that.

After hosting the SEC Championship on Saturday, a day later Mercedes-Benz Stadium will welcome back football fans when the Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — so motorists can expect some congestion when the 1 p.m. kickoff approaches.

And that won’t be the only sports-related traffic tie-ups expected. The Atlanta Hawks play at home against the Charlotte Hornets, with the hoop action at State Farm Arena starting at 6 p.m.

An increased police presence was planned for the weekend as the Atlanta Police Department gears up for a busy weekend and holiday season. APD officials announced a plan for increased security and additional patrols in a news conference Friday.

On Saturday, anyone traveling from northwest of the metro area needed to plan for serious traffic on I-75 South heading into Cartersville. An emergency bridge closure has created a major bottleneck just south of exit 296 for Cass White Road in Bartow County. By Saturday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-75 were open.

After taking a break for the holiday weekend after Thanksgiving, many ongoing roadwork projects were expected to continue Saturday and Sunday, according to the Georgia DOT.

