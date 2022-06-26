SUNDAY’S WEATHER: ‘Good mix’ of sun and clouds in store

Temperatures are expected to creep back up into the low 90s for metro Atlanta today, but for the rest of the week, a return to average early summer temperatures is in store.
Sunday’s projected high is only a few degrees warmer than Saturday’s high, which was in the high 80s and was a departure from a heat wave that made its way through the metro area over the course of last week.
“As we head into the afternoon, we’ll see a good mix of sun and clouds,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez anticipated.
The rain chance will remain low at just 20%, but as night approaches, those chances could go up as scattered showers start to move in from the north, Lopez said. Monday’s rain chances are significantly higher at 60% during the afternoon hours, a trend that continues throughout the rest of the week.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Overnight temperatures Sunday are expected to dip down into the upper 60s to low 70s — close to the average for this time of year, according to Lopez. The cooler temperatures are expected to stick around next week, with Friday anticipated to be the warmest day at 88 degrees.
